EAST WENATCHEE - In an email from Walgreens’ corporate office in Deerfield, Illinois, iFIBER ONE News received confirmation about questionable actions by a local pharmacist that resulted in his firing recently.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Walgreens after an investigative report was published by independent investigative journalist, Dominick Bonny.
In our email addressed to Fraser Engerman, Walgreens’ senior director of external communications, iFIBER ONE News asked about whether a tip disclosing allegations involving Geoff Reynolds, a pharmacist who was employed at the East Wenatchee Walgreens, who reportedly issued fraudulent vaccination cards and would ‘squirt doses (vaccines) into the trash and sign peoples’ cards.’
One person who allegedly rendered Reynolds’ back-door service was a local emergency responder who was reportedly referred to Reynolds by another emergency responder.
Engerman responded to iFIBER ONE News' email with the following:
“After being notified by the Chelan Douglas Health District of actions by this individual on behalf of two local first responders, Walgreens cooperated with state authorities and conducted our own internal investigation resulting in termination of employment.”
iFIBER ONE News has submitted a public record request to learn more about the emergency responders involved.