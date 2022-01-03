EPHRATA - A more convenient way to get your Starbucks fix will take form in Ephrata soon.
Ephrata city officials say the 2,000 square-foot building frame that’s been erected at the SR 28/SR 282 intersection will house a coffee shop.
Construction on the facility started in November and completion is expected in the spring of 2022.
Ephrata Community Development Director Dan Leavitt and Ephrata City Administrator Mike Warren say Starbucks will be the tenant in the new building; that was confirmed after the tenant improvement permit was submitted to the city.
According to Google Maps, a Starbucks is indicated to be the business situated at the same location of the construction site at 1230 Basin St. SW C.
A Starbucks currently exists in Safeway Grocery a couple of blocks to the north.