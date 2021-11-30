MOSES LAKE - In a blog post written by former Wenatchee policeman and current radio show host of Northwestern Outdoors, John Kruse, he reports that escalating conflicts between ORV violators and people hunting waterfowl near Crab Creek, has prompted the return of weekend patrols in the area.
Northwestern Outdoors is a hunting and fishing-themed radio program that airs in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Wyoming.
Kruse, a hunter and fisherman, writes that in January 2021, Richard Smith and Chris Anderson were hunting ducks near Crab Creek, south of the Moses Lake Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Area, also known as mud flats or the Yellow Zone, when their hunt was ruined by loud ORVs rolling through the area they were trying to lure ducks into.
ORVs only have legal access to mud flats area from July 1st through September 30. The designated time frame is tailored to prevent the disturbance of water fowl hunting in the fall and winter and to mitigate disruptions involving nesting wildlife during the spring months.
Anderson, a retired captain with the Department of Fish and Wildlife told Kruse, “weekends are the biggest problem. I don’t know how many times we hunted out there and ORV users were there and we packed up and left.”
Anderson’s hunting partner, Richard Smith, became frustrated to the point where he wrote Grant County Commissioners and asked that the county turn the Yellow Zone into a Red Zone, which doesn’t allow ORV use all year, or turn enforcement back over to Fish and Wildlife.
In recent years, Kruse writes that ORV deputies did not work weekends during the hunting seasons, but that has changed this season as one deputy has agreed to work weekends to address the problem.
The ORV unit used to be comprised of two deputies, but is down to one due to staffing shortages, according to Grant County Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald.
According to a public records request filed by Kruse, only one ORV citation was issued over the last five years during waterfowl hunting season.