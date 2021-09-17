Health officials say patients stand to benefit from the new partnership between Confluence Health and Premera Blue Cross.
The two parties announced their new multi-year agreement on Friday, Sept. 17. The new agreement allows Premera members to retain in-network access at Confluence Health, which has facilities in Douglas, Grant, and Chelan counties.
The goal of the agreement is to provide Premera-insured patients access to affordable, quality healthcare in the region; the new deal creates a stop gap for Premera members who are treated at Confluence Health.
“The Premera team is grateful for the patience of our customers as we worked hard with the team at Confluence Health to reach an agreement,” said Lee McGrath, Executive Vice President of Healthcare Services, Premera Blue Cross. “Our goal is always to improve our customers’ lives by making healthcare work better, and this new agreement allows our members to have peace of mind, particularly in the midst of a public health crisis, when they seek care at Confluence Health.”
Additional benefits yielded from the partnership provide stability, lover costs, and the opportunity to provide patient outcomes. Per Confluence Health’s administrative team, It also builds in hospital quality metrics, which are aligned with Washington state and national healthcare performance measures.
“We are pleased to have reached a successful resolution with Premera and remain committed to ensuring that patients and families have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, close to home,” said Dr. Doug Wilson, CEO-elect, Confluence Health. “The new contract provides long-term stability allowing us to serve the people of North Central Washington for many years to come. Both Confluence Health and Premera are committed to meeting the healthcare needs of North Central Washington.”