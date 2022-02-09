The nurse who was investigated for recommending Ivermectin as an alternative to the coronavirus vaccine is no longer employed by Confluence Health. iFIBER ONE News published this article about the ordeal last Tuesday.
In an email to Confluence Health's Katie Grove, iFIBER ONE News asked about the fate of the nurse.
Grove responded with the following:
"Thank you for you for your email. While we are unable to comment on specifics, such as the identity of this individual, including whether a claim was filed, we are able to assure the community that once alerted to the situation, we followed our process and moved to address this concern. This individual no longer works at Confluence Health," Grove wrote.
According to this article by the Federal Drug and Food Administration:
- The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.
- Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.
- Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous.
- If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed.
- Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.