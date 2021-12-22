WENATCHEE - Beginning Jan. 1, all tobacco products will not be allowed at Confluence Health buildings and properties.
Under the new policy, patients and staff will be prohibited from using tobacco products on Confluence campuses.
“As a healthcare organization, we need to do everything we can to promote the health of our friends, families, and patients,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake. “This includes providing a healthy campus for all who come to our facilities. Additional, our healthcare accreditation requires us to adhere to a smoke-free campus as a measure of excellence in providing a safe environment.”
Confluence has provided benefits to impacted employees including access to smoking cessation support.
“While this change may be difficult for some of our patients and employees, it is a necessary step to improve the health and wellness of all who work at and visit Confluence Health properties, and it is vital to maintain an excellent standing with DNV (accrediting body) and other organizations that grant medical licenses, certifications and accreditations to Confluence Health,” Lake added.