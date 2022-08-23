WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based Confluence Health plans to change the name of its hospitals and two of its clinics in 2023.
Confluence Health announced the planned changes on Monday. Central Washington Hospital, located at 1201 S. Miller St., will be renamed Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Wenatchee Valley Hospital, located at 820 N. Chelan Ave. will change to Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, named after Dr. L. Martin Mares who was one of the founders of the Wenatchee Valley Clinic in 1940.
Confluence’s Moses Lake and Omak clinics will be referred to as campuses, while the rural clinics will remain unchanged.
The name change for the two hospitals is designed to add clarity and allow for smoother services for patients as the hospitals will also operate under one license.
The name changes will go into effect by summer 2023, according to Confluence officials.