Confluence Health says a drastic rise in patients seeking immediate emergency care is straining hospital staff and resources to the point that it’s causing longer-than-normal wait times. The spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses are sweeping the nation this fall and Washington state is among the worst states stricken by the spread of the flu.
“With the sharp increase in the number of patients seeking care in our emergency departments, patients with less severe illness sometimes are asked to wait significantly longer than normal while priority is given first to patients with life-threatening conditions,” commented Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer for Confluence Health. “We want to keep patients informed about these longer-than-usual wait times and thank them for their understanding as our staff and providers work tirelessly to care for patients with the most severe illness first.”
According to the Washington State Health Department’s most recent weekly influenza update, the state is experiencing ‘very high’ influenza-like illness activity. Over the last six weeks, flu cases have skyrocketed, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The most comment flu strain seen this year is Influenza A. Over the course of the current flu season, seven people have died from influenza, one child and six adults.
“It is essential that our communities remember that we will not turn away anyone seeking care,” continued Lake. “That said, our capacity issues are a real challenge, and longer wait times are inevitable at this time. We are dedicated to providing care to all those in need and appreciate our communities understanding the challenges that we and other hospitals throughout the state are experiencing.”