CONNELL - Connell High School Athletic Director Stephen Pyeatt issued a public apology to the community of Zillah on Wednesday after a video surfaced allegedly capturing a group of Connell students shouting racial slurs and gestures during a girls basketball home game in Connell against Zillah on Saturday. The remarks appeared to be directed at Zillah’s team.
“To the Zillah basketball players, to the coaches and fans, to the Zillah community, I want to take this time to apologize for the racist actions that transpired while I was in charge of the girls basketball game on May 22, 2021.”
Scores of people complained on social media that Connell’s Athletic Director allowed the shouting and outbursts to continue during the game; some say the students should have been removed from the premises.
“I know that what happened has caused an immense amount of pain to you as a player, coach, fan, family member, and community member, and I am deeply sorry. You did not deserve this in any way, and no one should ever have to be subjected to what happened. I am sorry.”
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Connell High School for an update on the investigation into the incident.