CONNELL - The South Central Athletic Conference imposed sanctions this week that automatically eliminates the Connell girls’ basketball team from the playoffs following last week’s racial outbursts by fans during a home game.
The South Central Athletic Conference announced that the Connell Girls’ Basketball season will end June 5 and the team will not be allowed to participate in the SCAC post-season.
Effective May 27th, Connell Fans (including students and parents) will not be allowed at any SCAC athletic event. Only rostered players and coaches will be allowed until June 12.
In addition, the SCAC League Championship Wrestling event scheduled for June 12 at Connell High School has been moved to Wapato High School at the same date and time.
"The SCAC encourages and promotes good sportsmanship by student-athletics, coaches, parents, and spectators. We strive to create a competitive, yet positive, atmosphere where everyone feels welcome," the league wrote in a press release.
"Athletics is the arena where all are encouraged to strive together for a common goal and any form of actions that inhibits these student-athletes will not be tolerated.
"Additionally, the SCAC will be working together as a league to update and enhance our sportsmanship model to better educate our students, programs and communities on the ideals of good sportsmanship."
In a conversation with Zillah School District Superintendent Doug Burge, he says the community is rallying in support of the Zillah Girls’ Basketball team. Counseling has been made available to the players who were present the day the racial slurs took place during the game against Connell.
The Connell School District has not yet confirmed if disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible for the slurs and gestures. The investigation into the matter continues.