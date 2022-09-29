CONNELL - The Tri-City Herald reports that a teacher with the North Franklin School District is on paid administrative leave after a student of his informed police that he inappropriately touched her and made sexually suggestive comments directed at her.
35-year-old Edgar Edmidio Mendez now faces two misdemeanor charges: a fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and a communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Mendez has been working as an English as a Second Language teacher at Olds Jr. High School over the last seven years and was put on paid administrative leave in August with results of the investigation and charges pending.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Child Protective Services contacted Connell Police in mid-July after a relative of the alleged victim reported that she was being “groomed” by a teacher. Court documents obtained by the publication state that Mendez made “crass and sexual comments” that were directed at the 14-year-old female student and he had reportedly “touched her thighs and butt several times.”
The teen told police that Mendez was a “mentor” or “counselor” to her and that he was “…a safe space for a lot of things.”
According to court records, the teen told Mendez that she was questioning her sexuality during the 2021-2022 school year. Mendez responded by allegedly telling her that she needed some sex with a man. In addition, he’s accused of telling her that if he was her age, he would have sex with her. Further investigation revealed that on May 18, Mendez had allegedly slapped the victim’s butt while she was asleep during a film in class to wake her up; she left the classroom sobbing. Two days later, the teen told investigators she kicked Mendez multiple times after he allegedly put her legs onto his lap and rubbed her thighs.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Mendez told police on Aug. 4 that he and the student were close, but he never slapped or touched her in a sexual way.
Mendez has pleaded innocent to the charges against him and is out of jail ahead of his trial.