EPHRATA - Conservation Northwest, a non-profit that helps restore wildlife habitat in Washington state, is seeking volunteers for a winter survey event that involves the endangered pygmy rabbits near Ephrata.
It’s estimated that there are fewer than 100 Columbia Basin Pygmy Rabbits left in the Evergreen State. To protect the rabbits, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife began a breeding program to help deter predation, grow populations, and release pygmy rabbits back into their natural habitat.
For years, pygmy rabbits have faced habitat loss and degradation, wildfires and diseases like Coccidia and Hemorrhagic Fever. Now, vaccinations and treatments have become available to protect the rabbits. The winter surveys scheduled for the end of January into early February will help Fish and Wildlife officials get a better idea on where the rabbits are so scientists can return in the summer to monitor, trap and vaccinate the rabbits.
“These winter surveys consist of hiking through pygmy rabbit habitat (dense sagebrush), looking for sign such as fecal pellets (poop), tracks, or burrows. We will likely walk many miles in a day (3-6), with no guarantee that we will see pygmy rabbits or find sign. However, even no sights or sign is good information for WDFW to know, as this will allow them to focus on the areas that do have pygmy rabbits in future efforts,” Conservation Northwest wrote on its website.
Interested parties can sign up for three different days on which the winter surveys will be held. The surveys last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30, Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1.
You can sign up on the Conservation Northwest website by clicking here.