MOSES LAKE - More details about the itinerary of the Love’s Travel Stop project in Moses Lake were released on Friday.
The entire project is expected to be completed by Dec. 5. Information about traffic detours related to the project were released as well. Work on Sage Road is projected to continue on or through Monday, Sept. 20 with Sage Road reopening Sept. 20. The upcoming closure of Idaho Road is planned for Sept. 21 or 27, depending on the completion of Sage Road, will result in a detour. Idaho Road is scheduled to be closed for three weeks, until about Oct. 11 or 18.
Travel times and speed limits are subject to change in construction areas. For a details project schedule and detours map, click here.