ALMIRA - Efforts to return elementary and middle school students to some form of ‘normalcy’ in the Almira-Coulee-Hartline School District continue, but not without some hurdles.
Recently, it was announced that portable classrooms coming from Oregon were expected to arrive last week to put students displaced by a fire weeks ago in more formal learning spaces. Almira Superintendent Dan Read says shipment of the materials needed to build the portables has been postponed due to harsh winter weather. Read says the portables are expected to arrive on Jan. 10 and should be ready to house students and staff by late January/early February.
In total, Read says there will be seven portable buildings, each capable of holding two classrooms. One portable will be used as a library/administrative office space and another portable will serve as a cafeteria/band/meeting space.
The portables will be placed on the middle school football field across the street from the school that burned to the ground on Oct. 12, 2021.
In the meantime, displaced students are attending makeshift in-person classes at various community spaces across the region, which includes community centers, churches and ACH High School in Coulee City.
As for the fire investigation, a heater believed to have caused the fire was removed from a burned pre-school classroom for examination.
The Columbia Basin Foundation, an Ephrata-based philanthropy group, has raised over $105,000 to help educators and students bounce back.
Columbia Basin Foundation Executive Director Corinne Isaak says money donated by its ‘Pay-it-Forward’ fund and various donations from members of the community will be appropriated towards the replacement and improvement of the school’s technology, enrichment activities, etc.
The cost of the portables is being covered by the school district’s insurance policy.
The portables are a temporary solution until the district rebuilds a permanent facility for elementary and middle school students.