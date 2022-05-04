MOSES LAKE — Construction is set to begin on Monday for a new roundabout at the intersection of state Route 17 and Grape Drive in Moses Lake.
The multilane roundabout is expected to be completed in August, according to WSDOT.
Beginning Monday and for the first six weeks of construction, traffic control will include lane closures on SR 17. Through and right turns will be allowed but left turns will be restricted and detours in place using Stratford Road and Maple Drive, Stratford and Valley Road and Valley and Airway Drive. Intermittent flagger-controlled traffic with delays may be necessary.
Traffic control in the following weeks will include single lane closures on the highway, with the intersection functioning as a single-lane roundabout. Drivers can expected flagger-controlled traffic between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The project also includes sidewalks at all corners of the intersection. The pedestrian route along the west side of Grape Drive will be widened to 10 feet along the existing Joe Rodgers Trail and pedestrian improvements will be extended to the south as far as the intersection of Grape and Gary Street, according to WSDOT.
The SR 17/Grape Drive intersection has had three times the number of collisions compared to similar intersections. Between 2011 and 2020, more than 100 wrecks were reported. WSDOT decided adding a roundabout was the best value for the intersection in terms of cost and safety improvements.
The project is funded through WSDOT’s collision-reduction program and is expected to cost about $2.3 million.