VANTAGE — Containment on the Vantage Highway Fire has climbed to 75 percent as hotter and drier weather returns this week.
After more accurate mapping was completed Sunday, the fire is now estimated at about 30,635 acres, according to incident command.
Fire crews on Sunday patrolled around the fire and monitored for any remaining heat sources near containment lines.
With 100-plus degree temperatures returning, a strike team of engines has been assigned to the fire ready to respond to any new fire starts. There is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Any firefighting resources no longer needed at the Vantage fire have been reassigned to the Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg or demobilized.