VANTAGE — Containment on the Vantage Highway Fire is now up to 60 percent as firefighters begin to be reassigned to other fires.
The fire, which started Aug. 1 west of Vantage, is listed at about 32,259 acres, according to incident command.
Firefighters on Saturday patrolled for flare-ups and continued to mop-up to fully extinguish any remaining hotspots. Crews have fully secured the fire along the southern, eastern and northern perimeters and will work Sunday to find any hotspots along the western perimeter.
Some resources from the Vantage Highway Fire have been reassigned to the Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg. There are currently 259 personnel assigned to the fire near Vantage with eight hand crews, five engines, three dozers and a water tender.
The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife areas remain closed.