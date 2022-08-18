PLAIN — Containment on two wildfires burning in the Lake Wenatchee area has been slow has fire crews deal with extremely steep and inaccessible terrain.
The White River and Irving Peak fires, both started Aug. 12 about 15 miles northwest of Plain, are now at 1-percent containment, according to incident command.
Due to the terrain, firefighters are having to construct indirect fire line using existing roads, in some cases a considerable distance from the fire’s edge.
“There is no opportunity for firefighters to work safely and effectively directly at the fire’s edge in this terrain and fuel,” incident command stated.
The White River Fire has now burned about 721 acres and the Irving Peak Fire is at 22 acres. Moderate fire growth occurred on Thursday but an update fire size measurement has not been obtained since Wednesday morning.
As of Thursday, there are a combined 200 personnel assigned to the two fires.