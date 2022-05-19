EPHRATA - Ephrata’s Dan DeLano is reportedly backed by a group of local stakeholders who feel change is needed in the third commission district of Grant County.
The district 3 seat has been occupied by Grant County commissioner Cindy Carter for the last 16 years. Carter announced her intent to run for a fifth and final term several weeks ago.
DeLano says his campaign places a strong emphasis on working to build an open and accountable county government that benefits all the residents in Grant County.
“For too long, Grant County property owners have seen steep increases in their property taxes, while receiving few benefits from their county,” DeLano stated in a press release sent to iFIBER ONE News.
DeLano’s campaign acknowledges the obligation Grant County’s government has to its stakeholders in providing a return on investment for the money collected in taxes and fees.
“Mr. DeLano would bring years of experience in the trades, experiences as a small business owner and a strong business background working for a software development company, first in sales and later in management,” a press release stated.
On a personal note, DeLano is married to his wife Evy of 30 years and have three children together.
To learn more about Dan and his plan, visit www.votedandelano.com.