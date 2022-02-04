EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say Royal City Towing is alleging that a contractor out of Benton City has cheated their family out of $107,600. The family owns Royal City Towing alleges that Pulido & Sons LLC out of Benton City came to an agreement with the family to build three separate shop buildings. Per the agreement, which was allegedly signed in September 2021, the family says a total of $107,600 was put down in cash to complete the projects. The projects were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
“We signed a contract with him on 09/30/21 to build a 50x100 pole shop here in Royal City. He told us it would be ready by December and gave him 40% down, ($45,600). My uncle also signed a contract with him in September, to build a 50x70 shop in Royal City and gave him 40% down ($30,000). My cousin from Basin City also signed a contract with him on September 27, 2021. My cousin Alfredo gave him 40% also, ($32,000). Some time passed and all noticed that there was no progress with our projects, we would call him and he never picked up,” Blanca Guerrero told iFIBER ONE News.
Guerrero says Pulido would continually stall and eventually told the family to stop calling him, according to her. She says he also refused to return the money.
The family says their lawyer informed them that the lawsuit would return little merit, prompting the family to file a civil dispute with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, Guerrero says Pulido’s contractor license was suspended in July 2021.