ENTIAT — WSDOT says a contractor will be out this week on US 97A near Entiat to shore up areas hit by recent rock slides.
The contractor will be doing rock scaling work at milepost 220, north of Entiat where at least two slides have occurred this winter, according to WSDOT.
Drivers can expect auto-flaggers and 20 minute delays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday.
A rock slide on Jan. 8 shut down the highway in both directions, caused by heavy rain and warmer weather. A rock slide also occurred south of Entiat on Jan. 15.