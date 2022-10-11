OTHELLO — A convicted felon is in jail after a search warrant served at a property near Othello led to fentanyl pills and firearms.
Adams County deputies late Monday night served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Wagon Road.
Deputies reportedly seized about 2,000 fentanyl pills packaged for distribution, along with cash, two rifles and ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, 51-year-old Othello resident Jaime Alberto Garza, was arrested and booked into Adams County Jail for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.