SPOKANE - A convicted felon found with four firearms during a June 2021 arrest near Bridgeport was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.
James H. Gallaher, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison.
According to court documents, on June 28, 2021, a security officer at the Chief Joseph Dam saw Gallaher carry what appeared to be a handgun and rifle from his camper to a Honda. The security officer was able to obtain surveillance video of Gallaher carrying the firearms and notified Colville Tribal Police.
The next morning, police traveled to the dam, where they saw two firearms through the window of the Honda, which was parked next to Gallaher’s camper. Gallaher was taken into custody.
After Gallaher’s arrest, a search warrant was executive for both the Honda and the camper. Police recovered four firearms, two inside the Honda and two in the camper, along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
“As a multi-convicted federal felon, Mr. Gallaher’s actions were clearly in blatant disregard for both the law and the safety of the community,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “This sentence will hopefully send a clear message to Mr. Gallaher and anyone who attempts to possess firearms as a felon that we will do everything we can to stop this illegal conduct.”
Gallaher has four prior federal convictions including manslaughter, abusive sexual contact, theft of government property and felon in possession of ammunition.