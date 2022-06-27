MOSES LAKE - A new business is ‘making dough’ in the building that used to house Taco Time in Moses Lake.
Corner St. Donuts opened its doors on Saturday at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Alder Street.
A ribbon cutting for shop's grand opening was done on Monday, June 27.
Corner St. Donuts is owned by Danielle Bailey and her daughter, Jacquoline Bailey.
On Friday, Moses Lake Police were given the privilege of trying Corner St. Donuts before the business opened to the public on Saturday.
In addition to its doughy delights, Corner St. Donuts also serves coffee.
Their hours are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Owners say getting there early gives you the best chance to buy donuts with the shop selling out before noon every day since it opened on Saturday.