Since at least Oct. 26, declines in coronavirus cases have been seen nearly every other day in Grant County, according to the Grant County Health District.
On Oct. 26, the coronavirus case rate was at 758 per 100,000. As of Nov. 8, that rate fell to 587 per 100,000.
49 new coronavirus cases were reported by the health district on Wednesday. 26 Grant County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Patients ages ranged from 20’s to 90’s. Latest cases are from Ephrata, Grand Coulee area, Mattawa area, Moses Lake, Quincy area, Royal City, Warden.
According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), cases are expected to marginally rise in mid-December and taper off at the end of February, but only if mask protocols are kept as is in Washington state.
Based on IHME’s projections, infection levels should return to where they were in April 2021 and are predicted to continue on a downward trend from there.