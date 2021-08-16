MOSES LAKE - The Watershed Music Festival that took place at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy little over two weeks ago is now responsible for 210 new coronavirus cases.
Last week, it was initially reported that 160 cases came from the three-day music event. Cases from the event were reported in King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kitsap, Whatcom, Kittitas, Okanogan, San Juan, Lincoln, and Stevens counties. There has also been a case tied to a resident of Oregon State.
On Monday, Grant County’s Health District reported 268 new coronavirus cases since the last report on Aug. 11.
Case rates per 100,000 have climb to 688.