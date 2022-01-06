MOSES LAKE - In Grant County, it’s been months since an over 100% increase in new coronavirus cases was seen week-over-week. In fact, according to the latest numbers released by the Grant County Health District on Thursday, a 123% increase in new cases week-over-week was seen between the span of Dec. 30, 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022.
On Dec. 30, 192 new cases were reported from the week prior. On Jan 6., 502 new coronavirus cases were reported over the course of a week.
The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people over doubled between Dec. 28, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2022 in Grant County. On Dec. 28 a case rate of 246 per 100,000 was reported; on Jan. 5, a case rate of 672 was tallied.
To the south, Franklin County is dealing with a significantly larger surge with 410% increase in cases over the last week and a 105% increase over the last two weeks.
State health officials cite athletic events and holiday gatherings as the reason behind the ballooning rates.
Omicron is now the dominant strain in Washington state.