EAST WENATCHEE - Recent thermographs show welcoming news about the progress being made towards a healthy greater Wenatchee area with nominal coronavirus numbers.
A case-in-point was reported by the Chelan-Douglas Health District on Wednesday.
Week-over-week, the total number of COVID-19 cases fell from 209.7 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days last week, to 177.4 per 100,000 as of Feb. 24.
In the last seven days, the Chelan-Douglas county area recorded 93 new positive cases.
In Grant County, the rate of positive cases per 100,000 people per 14 days is dropping, but slowly. According to the most current thermograph taken on Feb. 22, shows a rate of 312 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a decrease from 368 one week prior.