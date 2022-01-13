WENATCHEE - More than six months after a man’s body was found floating in the Columbia River in Wenatchee, his identity remains a mystery. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris is hoping drawings by a forensic artist will help.
On July 4, 2021, a passerby near Hale Park called RiverCom after reporting seeing a deceased subject floating in the river.
“Based on the condition of the body, it was difficult to visually identify him, and very difficult to determine how long he had been in the water,” Harris stated. “There were no external signs of trauma to the body.”
An autopsy revealed the man drowned. Harris says there were no other injuries or medical conditions that would have caused his death.
“During the days that followed, a few leads were checked on in an attempt to establish identity of this gentleman, all without success,” Harris added.
Harris says due to the condition of the body, he could not obtain fingerprints. It also appeared as if the man’s teeth had been pulled, likely meaning he wore dentures, and dental identification was not an option. Harris said there were no individuals reported missing and it was highly likely the man was homeless, possibly living near the river.
Working with a forensic anthropologist, it was determined the man is Caucasian, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and between age 51 and 83, with the potential of being around 64-years-old. There was a faint, indistinguishable tattoo on the front of his left forearm.
“The cranium was sent to a forensic artist who likewise used long established reconstruction methods to recreate what the individual may have looked like,” Harris said. “This is just an approximation, but in most cases when identity is established, the drawing is very close to reality.”
Harris has also sent a sample to a private lab to type his DNA in an attempt to identify the man. DNA results are expected in a few months.