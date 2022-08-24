QUINCY - We now know the identity of the person who was found deceased outside of Lamb Weston in Quincy early Monday afternoon.
The Grant County Coroner identified the body as 20-year-old Nathaniel Stout of Quincy.
Stout was an employee at Lamb Weston who reportedly went to his car while on a break and never returned. Stout was found dead in his vehicle.
The coroner has not officially confirmed the cause of death with toxicology results pending. However, the coroner’s office did rule out that Stout’s death was physiological and suspects that he died from a drug overdose.