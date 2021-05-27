MOSES LAKE - The body of a man found Wednesday morning along a Moses Lake-area road has been identified as 24-year-old Kristopher Vincent.
The Grant County Coroner’s Office ruled Vincent’s death a homicide. Vincent died from a shotgun wound to the torso and extremities.
A motorist heading along Airway Drive Northeast noticed Vincent’s body at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The body was found on the sidewalk near the intersection with Cochran Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
No arrests have been made in Vincent’s death.
Detectives continue to ask anyone with information or video footage of the area to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.