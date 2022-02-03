ELLENSBURG - After a lengthy examination, the Kittitas County’s coroner has identified the person killed after an explosion set their house on fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 13.
Kittitas County Coroner Nik Henderson says the body of the victim needed additional time for examination due to the damage it sustained during the blaze.
The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Kathleen Smith. Henderson says Smith died from burns and smoke inhalation.
Henderson believes Smith was the only one living in the home.
iFIBER ONE News has not yet confirmed the cause of the fire after repeated phone calls to the Kittitas County Fire Marshal.