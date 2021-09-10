MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office says a person found dead along a walking trail in Moses Lake died from a gunshot wound.
The body of Brandon Dick, 21, was found about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in an marsh area north of Montlake Park. The body was found by a person walking his dog.
The coroner’s office on Friday told iFIBER ONE News Dick died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner’s office also determined the manner of death was homicide.
“Detectives are working with the family to identify who Dick’s friends are and to try and establish where Dick had been the previous day.
No suspects are in custody and Moses Lake police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about the shooting or had contact with the victim in the days leading up to his death are asked to contact Moses Lake detectives at 509-754-3887.