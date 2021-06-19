EPHRATA - The Grant County Coroner’s office announced the findings from its probe into the death of 28-year-old motocross stuntman Alex Harvill of Ephrata.
On Thursday, June 17, Harvill was attempting his first practice jump leading up to his attempt at a world-record jump in Moses Lake when he landed short of the landing zone and collided with the broadside of the man-made hill he was supposed to land on top of. The jump was part of the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport.
Deputy Coroner Jerry Jasmin says Harvill sustained blunt force trauma to the torso, which led to his demise.
Jasmin says it isn’t confirmed whether Harvill died at the scene of the crash, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital he was transported to.
Jasmin says it was likely the impact from the handlebars on the motorbike that inflicted the fatal injuries.