ELLENSBURG - After examining the body of Seattle Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost, Kittitas County’s coroner has concluded that he died from multiple falls while scouting for elk near Cliffdell on Nov. 2, 2021. Schreckengost sustained injuries that included a broken wrist and broken spine. Further investigation revealed the death resulted from blunt force trauma. It was concluded that Schreckengost fell down a steep hillside or cliff faces more than once before coming to rest where he was found on Nov. 14.
Kittitas County officials say it’s known that there was snow on the ground when Schreckengost fell. The snow made for dangerous and slick conditions in already rugged and dangerous terrain. The location where Schreckengost was found was near the bottom of a sharp, broken slope about 700 feet in elevation. Schreckengost apparently had fallen into an area where he could neither clumb back up nor safely descend. Another fall brought him near the bottom of the slop and caused a fatal spinal fracture.
The area into where Schreckengost came to rest was covered in thick brush and could not be safely navigated by searchers without technical climbing equipment and expertise.
The body of Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was transported home to Seattle on Friday by members of the Seattle Fire Department in fire department vehicles.