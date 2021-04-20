MOSES LAKE - A woman found dead at the Moses Lake sleep center in March overdosed on Benadryl.
The Grant County Coroner’s Office reported the cause of death for Shawna Matthews, 36, as acute diphenhydramine intoxication. A large amount of Benadryl was found in her system.
Matthews was found unresponsive by sleep center staff as they were making rounds for morning wake-ups on March 6. Staff made several attempts to get a response from Matthews prior to entering the shelter. Upon entering, staff found Matthews did not have a pulse.
Emergency services were immediately called to the site. Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The staff at the sleep center responded quickly and professionally to the situation and followed all health and safety protocols for a situation such as this,” city officials stated. “On behalf of the Open Doors Sleep Center and the City of Moses Lake, we would like to offer our condolences to the Matthews family.”