WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
"Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," Harris told the radio station. "And then, obviously her body heat would have melted the snow. And then when she passed away and laid there, it would have frozen again. So, her sweatshirt was frozen, but her body was not frozen."
Harris explained that there were no signs of hypothermia, despite Christmas morning temperatures being in the teens.
KPQ reports that a toxicology report to help determine the woman’s cause of death is pending; results should be available in six weeks.
Harris says Medina was a Wenatchee resident who lived in the area with her husband.
It was also noted that there were no signs of trauma or foul play on Medina’s body.
"That changes a lot of things because everyone was thinking she was homeless, and why she didn't go to a shelter," Harris told KPQ.