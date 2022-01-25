One of the Pacific Northwest’s largest utility companies says the increase cost of doing business is forcing its hand in hiking utility rates across its service area, which includes Othello. Avista services the majority of the eastern-most third of Washington state, the Idaho panhandle and parts of western and eastern Oregon. Avista proposed its new rate plan on Friday, Jan. 21. If approved, the new rates would take effect over two phases, the first hike happening Dec. 2022 and the second Dec. 2023.
“We take our responsibility to provide you with energy at an affordable price very seriously,” Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion said. “In fact, the total average monthly cost of Avista’s residential electric service is almost 40% lower than the national average for investor-owned utilities. Our customers remain our primary focus as we make decisions about how and where to invest across the company.”
“Part of the responsibility of providing an essential service is to make sure customers have energy when they need it. This means that we must continue to make important and necessary investments to the infrastructure that serves our customers such as replacing wood distribution poles and natural gas pipelines, taking steps to meet our clean electricity requirements and goals, making our system more resilient to the threat of wildfires, and upgrading customer-facing technology and substations, and much more. We’ve made these investments on behalf of our customers because it’s the right thing to do.
“As we see the effects of inflation impact the entire country, the cost of doing business is going up for all companies and industries. Utilities across the nation work to replace infrastructure and meet increasing compliance obligations while the fixed costs of operating and maintaining our systems are increasing, too. Avista is not unique in this regard, and our costs to deliver energy continues to outpace our revenue.
Electric
Effective Dec. 2022: Residential electric customers in Washington using an average of 932 kilowatt hours per month could expect to see a total billed increase of 7.9% or $6.52 for a revised monthly bill of $89.08 from $82.56.
Effective Dec. 2023: Residential electric customers in Washington using an average of 932 kilowatt hours per month could expect to see a total billed increase of 3.1% or $2.80 for a revised monthly bill of $91.88 from $89.08.
Natural gas
Effective Dec. 2022: Residential natural gas customers in Washington using an average of 67 therms per month could expect to see a total billed increase of 2.4% or $1.54 for a revised monthly bill of $66.40 from $64.86.
Effective Dec. 2023: Residential natural gas customers in Washington using an average of 67 therms per month could expect to see a total billed increase of 1.1% or $0.75 for a revised monthly bill of $67.15 from $66.40.