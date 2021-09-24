Costco says you’ll only be able to buy so much of the following products: paper towels, toilet paper, water, and cleaning supplies. A representative with Costco says the cap on buying certain inventory is due to the resurgence of hoarding. Factored into the buying limits difficulties in finding trucks, drivers, and shipping containers to send to the stores.
“The factors pressuring supply chains and inflation include port delays, container shortages, Covid disruptions, shortages on various components, raw materials and ingredients, labor cost pressures and truck and driver shortages,” said Costco CFO Richard Galanti, speaking to investors after reporting quarterly results Thursday evening. “Various major brands are requesting longer lead times, and in some cases, difficulty in finding drivers and trucks on short notice.”
Galanti says problems with the company’s supply chain is disrupting the flow of incoming supplies.
Last year, Costco implemented similar limits when customers began panic buying, worried that they wouldn’t be able to buy essential items in the future, due to the unknown.
In addition, shipping costs are making some items more expensive, adding to other inflationary pressures, according to CNN Business.
“Price increases of pulp and paper goods, some items [are] up 4% to 8%,” he said. Plastic items, such as trash bags, Ziploc bags, disposable cups and plates are up in the 5% to 11% range. Non-durable metal items, such as aluminum foil and beverage cans are up in the mid-single-digit range.