QUINCY - Students at a Quincy elementary school had to wait a little longer before being let out for the weekend after a cougar was reportedly spotted near the school Friday afternoon.
At around 2:45 p.m., Quincy Police say a juvenile cougar cub was spotted on the outskirts of Ancient Lakes Elementary. The sighting prompted a response from Quincy Police and Quincy Animal Control.
After it was initially spotted, the reported cougar was seen running northward across the railroad tracks and was lost sight of.
Kids were withheld for about 10-15 minutes before the area was cleared by police.
As of 3:30 p.m., the cougar has not been found by authorities.