PULLMAN — The Washington State Cougars will take on Fresno State on Dec. 17 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Washington State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and is coming off a loss to Washington in the Apple Cup.
“We are excited for another opportunity to continue our season at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, against a very good Fresno State program,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert stated. “We’re looking forward for the chance to send our seniors out on a winning note and can’t wait to see all the Coug fans out in Los Angeles.”
Fresno State (9-4) has won eight straight games, including a win over Boise State to claim the Mountain West Conference championship.
The Cougars are making a program-record seventh straight bowl appearance with their last win coming in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.
The Dec. 17 LA Bowl matchup kicks off at SoFi Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.