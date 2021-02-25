Costco announced its boosting its minimum hourly wage to $16 starting next week; it was confirmed by the warehouse retailer’s CEO during congressional testimony on Thursday. Research shows that the $1-an-hour wage hike surpasses the pay that Walmart, Target, and other national retailers offer their staff. The jump in pay comes as the U.S. government considers raising the federal minimum wage to $15.
“This isn’t altruism,” Costco’s CEO, Craig Jelinek, told the US Senate Budget Committee on Thursday. “In the long run, by minimizing turnover, maximizing employee productivity, commitment and loyalty, we encourage our employees to view Costco as providing a career rather than just a job.”
Jelinek says around 50% of Costco’s 180,000 employees in America are paid at the top of the company’s hourly pay grade of over $25 an hour. Many of these employees receive twice yearly bonuses of up to $4,000.
“We feel the experience level and loyalty of our employees is a significant advantage for our company,” Jelinik said.
Business analysts believe Costco’s wage increase will likely put pressure on other big box retailers to reconsider their minimum pay.