MOSES LAKE - A holiday tradition for years is ready to go as the Coulter Family Holiday House in Moses Lake is all set up for Christmas
The Christmas display set up at 2069 S. Crestmont Drive was officially ready for visitors on Sunday. Display hours through the holidays are 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.
In a Facebook post, the family says there are some new displays added this year to the already massive display. The family plans to have a fire pit going on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout December, along with Christmas Eve.
Photos are encouraged at the display.
As with previous years, the family is collecting donations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin through the holidays. A donation box is set up at the display.