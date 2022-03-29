WENATCHEE - Chelan and Douglas County commissioners have reached a consensus on the five people to serve as at-large members of the revamped Chelan-Douglas Board of Health.
The new board members, who will begin their terms on June 1, include:
- Dr. Bindu Nayak, an endocrinologist at Confluence Health and co-founder of the Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council at the hospital
- Marissa Smith, a registered nurse who works as an infection preventionist at Columbia Valley Community Health
- Alma Chacon, executive director of CAFE, working with underrepresented communities in the region
- Bill Sullivan, a licensed hydrogeologist with 17 years of environmental health experience in groundwater, wells, drinking water, infiltration and groundwater quality
- Joseph Hunter, a certified recovery coach and peer counselor at North Central Accountable Community of Health
County commissioners were tasked with appointing at-large members of the health district’s board. The five candidates were chosen from a pool of 10. The five other candidates will be asked to serve in alternate positions to each of the new at-large members.
“The new at-large positions, along with the alternates, will make us one of the most robust health districts in the state for years to come,” said Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, who is chair of the health board.
Commissioners in both counties are expected to individually pass resolutions appointing the five members to the board next week.
The new health board will grow from eight to 12 members, and must include four county commissioners, a small cities representative, a large cities representative and six at-large community members. Representing Douglas County will be Commissioners Dan Sutton and Marc Straub; Chelan County will be represented by Commissioners Overbay and Tiffany Gering; large cities is East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
Two positions — small cities and one at-large — are left to fill.