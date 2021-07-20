EPHRATA - Sheriffs from across the state have issued a letter to “reaffirm” their oaths to “support, obey, and defend” the U.S. and state Constitution, citing in increase in public concern.
Sheriffs in 37 of the state’s 39 counties have signed the letter. Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said there was no specific legislation that prompted the letter.
The letter was issued by the Washington State Sheriffs’ Association. Jones is currently president of the association and Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is vice president.
“We humbly serve as the chief law enforcement executives for 37 counties of the great State of Washington,” the association wrote. “As such we publicly reassert our individual and collective duty to defend all of the constitutional rights of our citizens. Importantly, the Second Amendment of our divinely inspired Constitution clearly states…’the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.’ We hereby recognizes the significant principle underlying the Second Amendment: the right to keep and bear arms is indispensable to the existence of a free people.”
The association added that the 37 sheriffs will “pledge to do everything within our power to steadfastly protect the Second Amendment and all other individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution.”
“We understand the destructive influences currently existing in our country will only relent when the women and men everywhere genuinely care for each other. We must rely on Providence and care deeply about preserving the Constitution and its freedoms in order to be a strong and prosperous people,” the association stated.
Sheriff Jones in 2013 also issued a letter to iFIBER ONE News in 2013 in response to proposed gun legislation.
“As your county sheriff, I am elected by you, the people, to uphold the laws and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Washington,” Jones wrote in 2013. “Those constitutions allow law-abiding citizens a fundamental right to keep and bear arms. I do not believe those rights should be infringed upon, nor do I believe that infringing on those rights is the answer to solving the nation’s firearms concerns. I would like to make it clear that I oppose those who would try and taken these rights away.”