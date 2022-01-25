OKANOGAN - The Timm family says they’ve uncovered an artistic relic that hasn’t seen the light of day in over 100 years.
Lisa Timm of Omak, the new owner of a commercial building that was constructed in 1907, says she and her husband uncovered a hand-painted mural 60 feet in length and 20 feet in height during renovation of the structure.
The painted canvas was revealed as the couple tore down the plaster walls. The mural spans the inner northern and southern walls.
Timm says no one knows for sure when the mural was installed, but early research says the building had been used as a theater prior to 1930 and was the original home to the Okanogan Commercial Club, a precursor to the Chamber of Commerce.
Lisa and her husband have created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising the $50,000 needed to fully restore the portraiture.
The painting is located in what’s now called the Timm Building in downtown Okanogan.
According to Lisa, no signature has been found, but it’s believed the portrait was painted by famed Western photographer Frank Matsura.