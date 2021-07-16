YAKIMA - KNKX reports that the sale of Easterday farmland to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints has officially gone through.
On Wednesday, a federal bankruptcy judge in Yakima approved the nearly $210 million sale of the prime farmland that once belonged to prominent farmer, Cody Easterday and family.
The sale includes 18,000 acres of farmland in the Columbia Basin. The bankrupt farm it was bought from filed bankruptcy after it was caught trying to sell 222,500 ghost cattle.
Cody Easterday pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. Easterday will be sentenced in October.
The buyer in the deal is LDS-subsidiary, Farmland Reserve, Inc.