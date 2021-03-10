MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting 13 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Grant County.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Grant County is up 9,085 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 12 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The rate of new cases in Grant County continues to decrease, according to the health district. Over the past two weeks, Grant County was at 186 cases per 100,000 residents, down from more than 350 over the two week period before Feb. 17.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 850
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 975
- Moses Lake: 3,926
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,793
- Royal City: 588
- Soap Lake: 230
- Warden: 426
- Wilson Creek: 22