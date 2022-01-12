EAST WENATCHEE - The rate of COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas counties have it an all-time high during the pandemic, according to the health district.
Over the past two weeks, the two counties have seen a case rate of 1,311 cases per 100,000 residents, up about 40 percent over the previous two weeks.
The previous high for COVID-19 case rate for the two counties was back in August, according to the health district.
While the case rate has spiked, hospitalizations have remained relatively low compared to hospitalization rates during other virus spikes. As of Tuesday, 21 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 at Confluence Health, with 17 patients in the ICU.
The latest data for Grant County also shows a spike in COVID-19 cases, up to a rate of 672 cases per 100,000 residents reported Jan. 5. Currently, 10 Grant County residents are hospitalized due to the virus.