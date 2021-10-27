Washington state has been hyper-focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic as has the rest of the nation.
Unfortunately, a wide-spread ailment of less proportions was overshadowed by the virus. Farming suicides were becoming a problem from coast to coast in America and was likely intensified when food processers shut down their plants during the height of the pandemic.
That’s why the federal government as awarded $500,000 in funding to Washington State’s Department of Agriculture. The large sum supports the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN). The money comes from the 2018 Farm Bill.
The money is being funneled through Washington State University’s Extension program, which has created two sub programs to address suicide prevention and behavioral health among farmers.
“Our farmers and ranchers have been working under intense conditions over the last year and a half to continue ensuring our food supply chain remains uninterrupted, and our grocery store shelves remain full,” said Rep. Newhouse. “This grant funding will go a long way towards helping these men and women deal with the stress this has caused in a healthy, manageable way.”
Long before the pandemic caused an increase in stress around the world, stress-related mental health was already a rising concern across farm communities coast to coast. USDA-NIFA introduced a competitive grants program, the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), reauthorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, which supports projects that provide stress assistance for people in farming, ranching, and other agriculture-related occupations.
FRSAN offers a conduit to improving behavioral health awareness, literacy, and more favorable outcomes for them and their families.
In fiscal year 2020, NIFA awarded $28.7 million to four regional entities contributing to FRSAN, to ensure vulnerable agricultural producers and their families have more options for high-quality, affordable help close to home.
In a national poll released earlier this year by the American Farm Bureau, two-thirds of farmers/farmworkers reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their mental health, and more than half said they are experiencing more mental health challenges than a year ago.